Pilot uninjured after crashing into power line during emergency landing in Middlesex County

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A pilot wasn’t injured after crashing his plane during an emergency landing Thursday morning in Middlesex County.

Virginia State Police say the preliminary investigation shows the 2019 Airdrome Aeroplane lost power during a pleasure flight after taking off from Hummel Field in Topping.

The pilot, 61-year-old Michael C. Kuhnert, was forced to make the emergency landing, and struck a power line in the process, causing the plane to roll over when it struck the ground. A photo of the wreck shows the plane resting on its nose.

Police didn’t have additional details in a press release, but said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

