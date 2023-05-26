LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — Shenandoah National Park is reminding visitors to slow down when driving on mountain roads.

The national park released a photo of a crane pulling a pickup truck from a cliff on Skyline Drive.

(Courtesy of Shenandoah National Park)

According to the park, the truck was speeding and went over the stone wall that lines the side of the road.

“When we say, ‘SLOW DOWN on Skyline Drive,’ we really, really mean it!” a Facebook post from the official Shenandoah National Park account reads.

The speed limit on Skyline Drive is 35 mph, according to the National Park Service. Drivers are encouraged to watch carefully for animals such as deer, black bears and wild turkeys.