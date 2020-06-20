PHOTOS: Wildlife Center of Virginia releases bald eagle back into the wild

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WAVY) — The Wildlife Center of Virginia released an adult bald eagle back into the wild on Friday after more than three months of treatment for puncture wounds, injuries, and lead poisoning.

The eagle was rescued on March 9 by a Gloucester woman who saw the bird fall and land in her back yard. The Wildlife Center admitted the bird on March 11 and released it on June 19 at the site of its rescue.

The timing could not be more perfect as Saturday is American Eagle Day — a day set aside to celebrate the bald eagle’s status as an iconic symbol of the United States.

Photo courtesy: Barb Melton and the Wildlife Center of Virginia

History on American Eagle Day dates back to June 20, 1782 when Continental Congress approved the Great Seal of the United States to be the bald eagle.

The bird his been close to extinction for a number of reasons including loss of habitat, shooting, and the effects of DDT and other pesticides.

Today, the population is on the rise and there are more than 3,000 active nests in the Chesapeake Bay region, according to Wildlife Center officials. To date, the Center has taken in 24 bald eagles for treatment.

Additional information about the Wildlife Center, and complete case history of the eagle released earlier today, are available at wildlifecenter.org.

