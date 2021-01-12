PHOTOS: Demolition at portion of Virginia Center Commons in Henrico to be used for indoor sports center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — External demolition of the portion of Virginia Center Commons planned for the new Henrico Indoor Sports and Convocation Center is underway as of Monday, according to county officials.

Demolition inside the part of the mall that is owned by Henrico County began in November by the construction company Rebkee, the company that also owns the land that the mall sits on.

The aerial view of Virginia Center Commons shows the portion owned by Henrico County, in blue, that is being redeveloped for the Indoor Sports and Convocation Center. (Map contributed by Henrico County)

A portion of the mall will remain standing with active tenants such as Bath & Body Works, JC Penney, Foot Locker and more.

Rebkee is handling the construction of the new building, which is expected to be 200,000 sq. ft. and will cost around $50 million to complete.

External demolition of the part of Virginia Center Commons being used for the Henrico Indoor Sports and Convocation Center has begun today. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/2eajJI8Xjr — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) January 11, 2021

As of Tuesday, the demolition of the mall on the Henrico-owned land is now visible to passersby.

Construction is expected to be completed by August 2022.