Phase 2 begins Friday for most of Virginia, reopening gyms, indoor restaurant seating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Most of Virginia is entering phase 2 of Virginia’s coronavirus reopening plan on Friday, reopening several businesses including gyms and entertainment venues.

It also reopens indoor dining at restaurants at 50 percent capacity.

Phase 2 includes:

Reopening indoor seating at restaurants at 50% capacity

Reopening indoor gyms at 30% capacity

Reopening of entertainment venues such as zoos, museums and botanical gardens

Reopening swimming pools with restrictions

Resuming recreational sports with restrictions

Phase 2 also increases limits on social gatherings from 10 to 50 people, or 50% of the event space limit, whichever is less.

“But we are still safer at home,” Northam said on Tuesday announcing the move, saying that face masks will still be required in indoor spaces and teleworking is still recommended.

Richmond and Northern Virginia, which just entered phase 1 this past Friday, May 29, will not be included. Though it also just entered phase 1 on May 29, Accomack County on the Eastern Shore will be able to enter phase 2. Northam said he believes the outbreak there, which included more than 500 COVID-19 cases at its chicken plants, is under control after “rigorous testing.”

Northam pointed to downward trends in the percentage of positive tests statewide (down to nearly 10%) and increases in testing capacity as reasons for the decision.

The current guidelines for religious services, non-essential retail, and personal grooming services will largely remain the same in Phase 2. Overnight summer camps, most indoor entertainment venues, amusement parks, fairs, and carnivals will also remain closed in Phase 2.

For more on details of phase 2, click here.