Petersburg Public Schools reports log in issues for students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- When Chesterfield County Public School students tried to log into class for the first day of school this morning, they were met with a network outage.

The outage came as tens of thousands of students and teachers tried to sign in at the same time. Before 10 a.m., the school district said some students had been able to log into the system, and others should attempt to log in every five minutes.