PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg mother is searching for answers in her son’s unsolved murder case.

18-year-old Deandre Thomas was shot and killed in Petersburg in October 2005. It was just a few months after his graduation from Petersburg Highschool.

Nauvata Evans, Thomas’ mother, said the last time she saw him he was leaving to hang out with a friend.

“The very last words I said to him was ‘Have a good day.’ The one thing about murder is there’s no time to say goodbye,” she said.

Investigators found him behind an abandoned building on Liberty Street near Maple Street.

Thomas dreamed of becoming a Navy chef, as both his paternal and maternal grandfathers were in the military. However, that dream was cut short.

“People tell you time heals all wounds, but my wound is still open and it won’t close until I get justice,” Evans said.

Petersburg Chief of Police, Travis Christian, told 8News on Monday that detectives have a list of people who they believe may have some information, but tracking them down has been a challenge.

He said investigators are doing a case review of all of the department’s cold cases this week; Thomas’ case is on the list.

Evans is now turning to the public to keep this case fresh and on the minds of potential witnesses.

“I’m always jumpy when the phone rings because I’m hoping and praying it’s the detective calling me to tell me there’s some new information,” she said.

A cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in this unsolved case.

Shortly after Thomas’ death, Evans organized a march to raise awareness of violent crime. She also co-founded a non-profit called Mothers Against Violent Crime and even wrote a book about some of her son’s fondest memories.

She said she’s planning another walk in Thomas’ honor soon, “I know that his life touched adults and the youth as well.”

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Petersburg Police Department (804) 732-4222 or Crime Solvers (804) 861-1212.