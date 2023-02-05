FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Crews knocked out a fire at an apartment building in the Annandale area that sent a person to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that crews went to the apartments, located in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike, shortly before 1:40 a.m. The fire was on the third floor of the the three-story building and had extended into the attic. During the course of fighting the fire, it had been raised to three alarms.

By the time of the tweet at 3:42 a.m., crews had the fire under control and firefighters were hitting hotspots.

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue didn’t note immediately how seriously the person who went to the hospital may have been hurt or the amount of damage to the building. The American Red Cross said later in the morning that it was helping more than 60 people who were affected by the fire.

Volunteers were providing food, water, financial resources, emotional support and the replacement of medications, according to need. .