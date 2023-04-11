ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they took someone into custody after he tried to rob a bank in Clarendon Tuesday afternoon, barricading himself inside it with employees and customers.

The Arlington County Police Department tweeted about the robbery at the Wells Fargo in the 3100 block of Washington Blvd. at 3:20 p.m.

Police said the indication was that someone went into the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The person barricaded himself in the building.

A DC News Now crew was there and saw people escorted out of the bank around 4:05 p.m.

We’re on scene of a bank robbery in progress at the Wells Fargo in Clarendon. It appears a few people were just escorted outside the bank. https://t.co/5TaEhc9dDS pic.twitter.com/yjW0Ev897H — Daniel Hamburg (@DHamburgReports) April 11, 2023

Police later said that they had the person accused of trying to rob the bank in custody. The mix of employees and customers who were in the building at the time, four adults and one child, all were out of the bank safely. Police said no one was hurt.

Julia Tunis Bernard, a spokeswoman for Wells Fargo, provided DC News Now with the following statement: “The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority, and we are incredibly relieved and grateful that the situation has been resolved with no physical injuries to any of our employees or customers. We are appreciative of the work of the Arlington Police Department in reaching a peaceful resolution and will continue to do everything we can to assist authorities as they investigate the situation.”