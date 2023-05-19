Close-up details of the inside of the windshield is cracked due to an accident with another vehicle, severely. (Getty Images)

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said part of Interstate 95 was shut down early Friday morning after a pedestrian died in a crash involving a number of vehicles.

Troopers said the wreck happened around 3 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95 at Mile Marker 124. That’s two miles from the exit for Route1 in Spotsylvania County.

The person who was hit died at the scene of the crash.

VSP said crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation helped with the road closure and detour while troopers were investigating.