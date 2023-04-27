FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man faces a number of charges after he stabbed another man and a dog at a home in the Centerville area Tuesday morning.

The Fairfax County Police Department said officers arrested Brendan Hadermann, 22, after he left the scene of the stabbing in the 5500 block of Cedar Break Dr.

Police went to a home there around 9:15 a.m. after they received a call from a man who said Hadermann stabbed him multiple times. He and Hadermann know each other, and the police department described the situation as a “domestic-related incident.”

Medics took the man to the hospital. Officers said his injuries weren’t life-threatening. A dog that was stabbed in the abdomen had critical injuries when the dog was taken to an animal hospital. The dog still was alive as of Wednesday.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Virginia State Police (VSP) troopers found Hadermann driving a pickup truck on Interstate 95 after the stabbing and tried to stop him. There was a pursuit, and troopers were able to take Hadermann into custody.

The charges against Hadermann are malicious wounding, animal cruelty, and disregarding police commands to stop. He was in jail Wednesday, with no bond set.