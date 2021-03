SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A person was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Smithfield Sunday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the call for the motor vehicle crash came in just after 1 p.m. Sunday on Old Stage Highway in Smithfield.

One person was transported by Nightingale following the crash.

10 On Your Side is still learning about the victim’s current condition.

There are nor further details at this time.

