Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle in Route 301 in Sussex

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are now investigating an accident in Route 301 that killed a pedestrian Saturday evening.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, authorities were called to Route 301 (Blue Star Highway), north of South Halifax Road, Sussex County to investigate an accident at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the pedestrian, identified as 55-year-old Chester resident Jeffrey Joseph Hinchey, was pushing his bicycle southbound, in the northbound lanes of Route 301, when a vehicle traveling in the northbound lanes struck him.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly pulled over and called 911.

According to authorities, Hinchey died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Sgt. Anaya says Hinchey’s family members have been notified.

