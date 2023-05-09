FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a person died after a Fairfax County Fire and Rescue engine hit her early Monday morning.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said that officers responded to Glade Drive, west of Laurel Glade Court, alongside fire and rescue crews around 2:20 a.m. for a “woman who appeared to be intoxicated on the ground in the roadway.”

Police said that they believe an officer got there first, and the caller waved him down. Police said that “the officer did not see the woman lying in the roadway as he passed her.”

The fire and rescue engine came to the scene shortly afterward. The officer saw the woman and “immediately yelled” for the engine to stop and turn, but the driver “was not able to avoid the crash and struck the woman.”

The woman, 23-year-old Ashley Boardman of Middleburg, was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue tweeted Monday afternoon, saying, “As @FairfaxCountyPD releases more information about this morning fatal pedestrian event, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Boardman.”

Police said that they were working to determine “if drugs or alcohol were factors for Boardman.”

FCPD said that this was the fourth fatal pedestrian crash in the county this year.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Fairfax County’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at (703) 280-0543.