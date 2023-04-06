PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) said a passenger in an SUV died and medics took the driver to the hospital after an exchange of fire between the driver and troopers Wednesday night.

VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said a trooper saw the SUV on I-95 South near Exit 167 in Fairfax County around 9:40 p.m. The trooper realized the SUV had the wrong license plates on it, and the SUV was wanted out of New York where a woman was reported as abducted earlier in the day Wednesday.

Geller said the trooper pulled the SUV over on the shoulder of the interstate near Exit 167 in Farifax County. The driver went up to the SUV, made contact with the driver, a 34-year-old man from North Chesterfield, Va., then went back to his patrol car. At at that point, the trooper recognized the driver as the person wanted for the reported abduction. As the trooper walked back to the stop the SUV, Geller said the driver sped away and a pursuit began.

Geller said the SUV crashed into a guardrail near the 152 mile marker, and the driver kept going. Troopers positioned their cars around the SUV to contain it and bring it to a stop. It was near Exit 148 in Prince William County that the SUV ran off the roadway and crashed into the woods there. Geller said troopers approached the SUV and that the driver began shooting. State police fired back.

The driver and the passenger, Tatiana N. David, 34, of Ithaca, N.Y. were hurt in the incident. David died at the scene of the second crash and the exchange of gunfire. The driver had injuries that were considered life-threatening when a team flew him to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

VSP recovered a gun from the SUV. Lanes of Interstate 95 were closed for hours as a result of the situation.

Geller said no troopers were hurt in the shooting. Those involved in it are placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, a step that follows Virginia State Police policy.

