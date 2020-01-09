Panel on discriminatory US laws to be held at Norfolk State

Descendants of judges and plaintiffs in two landmark U.S. Supreme Court cases will participate in a panel discussion in Virginia on how some U.S. laws have fostered discrimination.

“Dred Scott Presents: Sons and Daughters of Reconciliation” will be held Jan. 21 at Norfolk State University.

The program is being held in honor of the National Day of Racial Healing. Among the panelists scheduled to speak are: Lynne Jackson, the great-great-granddaughter of Dred Scott, the slave who sued for his freedom in 1857, and Charles Taney IV, the great- great-great-nephew of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Roger Brooke Taney, who wrote the decision denying Scott his freedom.