Over 70 kids examined for injuries after school bus crash in Prince Edward County

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Prince Edward County school buses were in a crash on Nov. 11., according to the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad.

When first responders arrived on the scene of the crash they said multiple students were complaining of injuries. They called in more first responders for help and made the hospital aware that they could be receiving patients.

Rescue squad members screened around 73 students and the two bus drivers. Two people were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

According to a spokesperson from the rescue squad, “The school staff and inter-agency rescue personnel on scene worked together quickly and efficiently to ensure all students were given the appropriate attention and treatment.”