Over $33M going to help sexual assault victims in Virginia

Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Protesters march around the campus on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb., in response to the alleged sexual assault at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house. Students have protested since Aug. 24 after a student reported being sexually assaulted at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green temporarily suspended the Fiji house on Aug. 25. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — More than $33 million in U.S. Department of Justice grants has been awarded to 26 Virginia-based public and non-profit organizations to fund programs that address violence against women.

Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh says in a news release that the grants will provide funding and essential services to vulnerable communities, especially women, people with disabilities, and immigrants who are victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The grant recipients include state government entities that provide services throughout the Commonwealth. Also, the grants will help non-governmental organizations that provide technical training and assistance nationwide.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10