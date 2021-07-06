Over $304M in federal funding distributed to Virginia towns

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia has distributed around $304.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to 190 towns.



The payments are the first half of funding from the U.S. Treasury for Non-Entitlement Units. The second half with the same amount is slated for June 2022.



The ARPA established the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CSLFRF) to assist states and eligible units of local and tribal government with COVID-19 recovery and infrastructure improvements.

The funds are in addition to $2.3 billion available to 133 Virginia counties and cities directly from the federal government, along with the $4.3 billion that will be allocated beginning August 2 of this year.

Recipients can use the funding for a variety of uses including public health expenses, replacing lost public sector revenue, providing premium pay for essential workers, local infrastructures, and more.