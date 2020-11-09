Over 130 animals seized from property in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control division searched a home in Dyke, Virginia on Friday after receiving multiple reports of animal neglect happening there. They were able to obtain a search warrant after hearing of the issues with the treatment and condition of the animals.

A licensed veterinarian accompanied animal control for the search and determined that all of the animals were in need of veterinarian care. The animals were then all seized from the property.

According to GCSO, they confiscated 131 animals total including chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guinea hens, rabbits, pigs, sheep, goats and dogs.

The owner has been identified as Harold E. Johnson Jr. He is still be investigated and charges have not been determined yet.

Animal control received assistance with the rescue from Southern HosPETality LLC., Feel Better Farm, Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge and Hopes Equine Legacy.

