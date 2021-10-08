Over 100,000 gallons of water later, large house fire extinguished in Goochland

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large two-story house caught fire in Goochland County in the very early hours of Friday morning. Crews arrived at the house on Dover Branch Lane at 12:22 a.m.

According to Goochland County Fire-Rescue, around 70% of the 8,000 square foot home were in flames. Upon arrival, crews had to start a defensive attack holding onto hoses and using a ladder to shoot a stream from a higher elevation.





Photos by Goochland County Fire-Rescue

The home, which was unoccupied and in the final stages of construction, was about a mile from the nearest fire hydrants. Fire crews used water tankers to get water from the two closest fire hydrants. By the time the fire was fully put out, about 112,000 gallons of water was used.





Photos by Goochland County Fire-Rescue

No one was hurt in the fire.

Crews from Goochland County were assisted by Powhatan County Fire Rescue and the Metro Richmond Flying Squad. While crews were occupied at the fire, Henrico County Division of Fire assisted with another scene in eastern Goochland.

Crews continued working on putting out hot spots throughout the day on Friday.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.