Organizations, local leaders respond to Atlantic Coast Pipeline project cancellation

FILE – This Feb. 8, 2018, file photo shows signs that mark the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Deerfield, Va. Dominion Energy Virginia recently told state regulators “significant build-out” of natural gas-fired generating facilities is no longer viable because of renewable energy legislation lawmakers passed earlier this year. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – For nearly six years, billions of dollars and countless hours were devoted to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project — which created as much controversy as it did promise.

After the cancellation announcement on Sunday, various organizations released statements regarding the information. Some agree with the cancellation while others were on board with the changes and opportunities it presented.

Southern Environmental Law Center led the legal challenges of the project and on behalf of the Center, Senior Attorney Greg Buppert issued a statement applauding the decision.

This is a victory for all the communities that were in the path of this risky and unnecessary project. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline was wrong from the start. After years of opposition, legal defeats and threats to the environment, SELC is relieved to see Duke and Dominion make the right decision to walk away from it. This is a great day for the people of Union Hill, for public lands, for landowners in the path, and for all North Carolinians and Virginians who deserve a clean energy future and are no longer on the hook to pay for this $8 billion pipeline. Southern Environmental Law Center Senior Attorney Greg Buppert

Throughout the timeline of the project, the SELC represented a number of conservation organizations opposed to the pipeline including Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, Cowpasture River Preservation Association, Defenders of Wildlife, Friends of Buckingham, Friends of Nelson, Jackson River Preservation Association, Highlanders for Responsible Development, Piedmont Environmental Council, Potomac Riverkeeper, Inc., Shenandoah Riverkeeper, Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, Sierra Club, Sound Rivers, Inc., Virginia Wilderness Committee, and Winyah Rivers Foundation.

Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barry DuVal released a statement regarding the thousands of jobs and economic revenue that the project would have created, especially for the Commonwealth.

“The Atlantic Coast Pipeline was an invaluable gas infrastructure investment that would spur economic development. The ACP project was expected to generate significant economic benefits across the three-state region, including more than 17,000 jobs, $2.7 billion in economic activity, and $4.2 million in average annual local tax revenue during construction,” DuVal said.

For the state of Virginia, the Chamber said that the initial construction phases of the project were expected to support nearly 8,800 jobs as well as adding $1.4 billion in economic activity.

Once in operation, the pipeline was expected to bring in nearly $38 million in economic activity, support 1,300 jobs, and generate $10.4 million in local tax revenue in 13 counties and cities along the route. The project would also allow for new business development and economic growth along the pipeline route.

“Unfortunately, today’s announcement detrimentally impacts the Commonwealth’s access to affordable, reliable energy. It also demonstrates the significant regulatory burdens businesses must deal with in order to operate,” DuVal continued. “In addition, the cancellation of the ACP project highlights the significant legal and regulatory barriers that businesses now face to complete infrastructure projects distinctly in the public interest.”

Virginia League of Conservation Voters Executive Director Michael Town released a statement on behalf of the organization agreeing with the decision to cancel.

“The Atlantic Coast Pipeline was never needed and never viable. Its effective defeat today is a huge victory for Virginia’s environment, for environmental justice, and a testament to the power of grassroots action, the hundreds of driven, determined, frontline advocates who never stopped fighting this misguided project. With this pipeline out of the way, Virginia’s clean energy future is that much closer,” said Town.

