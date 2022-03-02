Online lotteries for collectible Van Winkle spirits open this month in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will open online lotteries this month for collectible Van Winkle bourbon whiskey.

The spirit is often described as one of the most difficult to find because it is not produced in large numbers. Therefore, Van Winkle products are distributed in Virginia by lottery through the Virginia ABC in an effort to make it equitable.

Virginia ABC customers can enter online to win the chance to buy Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year, 20 Year and 15 Year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year bourbons.

The dates for each lottery, number of bottles available and product prices are below:

March 9-13: Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year ($329.99) – five bottles available (four retail, one licensee) Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year ($229.99) – 180 bottles available (144 retail, 36 licensee) Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year ($139.99) – 62 bottles available (50 retail, 12 licensee)

March 23-27: Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year ($89.99) – 1,207 bottles available (966 retail, 241 licensee) Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year ($79.99) – 361 bottles available (289 retail, 72 licensee)



Each lottery form opens for five days to those 21 and older and businesses that have licenses to serve mixed beverages. Drawings are held separately for retail customers and licensee customers.

Winners will be chosen at random, and all entries during the five-day period have an equal chance of winning.

The name and address on the Virginia photo ID presented at purchase must match the name and address on the winner’s entry in the lottery. Entries must also include the store number and address where the bottle should be delivered if the customer is chosen.

