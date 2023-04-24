DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Danville Police Department provided an update on their investigation into a robbery spree that occurred in Danville on April 14.
According to officials, four suspects from Durham, North Carolina, were allegedly involved in a gunpoint robbery.
The suspects first allegedly stole a man’s phone and wallet at gunpoint at the Dollar General parking lot. They then continued into Martinizing Cleaning and allegedly stole money from the cash register.
19-year-old Jessica Gibson has been arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery.
Officers are still searching for the following suspects:
- 24-year-old Antoine Derrell McNair Jr.
- 20-year-old Quindarius Rayshun Freeman
- An unidentified 17-year-old juvenile
All three are charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Additionally, the unidentified juvenile has also been charged with possession of a firearm while Under 18, and McNair has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.