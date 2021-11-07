One person dead following I-64 crash, police shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person has died after being shot by a Henrico police officer at the scene of an accident on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

Henrico County Police say around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a single-car crash at mile marker 203, between the New Kent Highway exit and the Interstate 295 interchange.

The department added that during the investigation of the accident, there was an encounter with one of the vehicle’s occupants, and an officer fired his weapon. The officer was not hurt in the exchange and has been placed on administrative leave.

Both vehicle occupants were taken to a local hospital where one person, identified as an adult male, died.

The scene is now cleared, and traffic is moving freely on I-64.