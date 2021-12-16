One dead, one critically injured following crash on Rt. 46 in Brunswick County (photo: Virginia State Police)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is fighting for their life after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 46 in Brunswick County.

State Police tell 10 On Your Side that the crash happened around 7:10 a.m. on Route 46 (Christanna Highway), south of Iron Bridge Road. A preliminary investigation that the driver of a 2018 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Route 46 when she crossed the centerline, striking a 2008 Honda Accord head-on.

The driver of the Honda, 34-year-old Porsha Renee Floyd, died upon impact.

Officials say the driver of the Ford suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to VCU Community Memorial Health Center in South Hill.

Alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.