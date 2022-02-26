One dead in Manassas car crash

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Saturday morning at around 4:30 a.m., the Prince William County Police Department responded to a car crash around Prince William Pkwy and Dumfries Rd.

After investigating the crash, police found that the driver of a 2003 Toyota Sienna, Jose Luis Robles Martinez, 32, of Stafford, ran through a red light and hit a 2018 Chevrolet Express van, turning left onto the Prince William Pkwy.

Rescue workers took Robles Martinez to a hospital where they thought he had non-life-threatening injuries soon after; it was found that the injuries were more severe than initially thought, and he was transported to a trauma center where he died later that afternoon.

The driver of the Express van and a passenger had minor injuries.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision. However, investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the police.

