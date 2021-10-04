One dead after single-vehicle crash on Route 611 in Brunswick County

La CROSSE, Va. (WAVY) — State Police are currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one person near the intersection of Route 611 and Route 662 in Brunswick County.

Authorities say they received a call around 5:55 p.m. on Sunday regarding a crash in the westbound lanes of Route 611, near Route 662. When authorities arrived on the scene, they determined a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree.

The driver, Leslie Bruce House, Jr., was not wearing his seatbelt when the incident occurred. He suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.