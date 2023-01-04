PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Members of the Prince William County Police Department were investigating a shooting at a home in the Dumfries area Wednesday that left one person dead. They said four other people were hurt in the incident.

Officers went to the home in the 17900 block of Milroy Dr. around 10:50 a.m. after they received a report of a shooting there. First Sgt. Jonathan Perok with the Prince William County Police Department said members of the Dumfries Police Department arrived before the county officers got there.

Perok said the town officers found one of the victims outside of the home. Officers went inside to find the four others, including the person who died. Perok said that person appeared to be “very young” and likely was a child, but as of early afternoon, he did not have the age of that person or the other victims. All five people had gun-related injuries.

Perok said that the person whom investigators believe was responsible for the incident knew at least one person at the home. Survivors were able to give a description of him and his possible name to police. Officers found him a short time later, took him into custody, and began talking to him.

Medics took those who survived the shooting to the hospital with serious injuries.