On 4/20, restaurant in Gov. Northam’s hometown offers ‘Ralphie Wrap’ after marijuana legalization success

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s officially drum fish season on the Eastern Shore, but if you’re looking to change things up on 4/20, National Weed Day, there’s a special item on the menu in Governor Ralph Northam’s hometown of Onancock.

Mallards at the Wharf is serving up the “Ralphie Wrap,” which is loaded with with a plethora of “cures [for] the munchies” — mac and cheese, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders and French fries — in a green spinach wrap.

The Ralphie Wrap (Via Johnny Mo)

It’s all “in honor of our Governor’s passion for the legalization of marijuana,” said the restaurant’s owner and chef, Johnny Mo.

The Virginia General Assembly voted for marijuana legalization earlier this year, but both possession and sales weren’t set to start until 2024. Northam wasn’t content with waiting, and added amendments to legalize possession starting July 1 of this year.

The changes, which also allow for some growth of cannabis plants at home (four plants), passed in the House and the Senate, where Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) broke a 20-20 tie.

That move has Virginia preparing for legalization this summer, just 72 days after April 20. And while sales won’t start until three years from now, businesses in the area and across the state are already gearing up. Mallards is just hoping to cash in a little early, paying homage to Onancock’s most famous son.

