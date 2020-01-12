Officials close shellfish harvesting near Parrot Island in Middlesex Co.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health announced on Saturday that the waters surrounding Parrot Island in the Rappahannock River in Middlesex County are closed to the harvest of oysters and clams.

This closure is an extension of the prior emergency closure that the FDA issued out of caution in order to satisfy the requirements of the National Shellfish Sanitation Program Model Ordinance.

The original closure was a result of a notification from the FDA that a Norovirus outbreak had been linked to shellfish harvested from this area.

Map courtesy of The Virginia Department of Health.

A recall has been issued for the impacted oysters from December 1, 2019, through January 11, 2020.

The affected shellfish are bivalve mollusks including oysters and clams, but not crabs or finfish.

For more information on shellfish closures, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/EnvironmentalHealth/Shellfish/faq/.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.