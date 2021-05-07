Official: Norton police chief in ‘stable condition’ after shooting

Norton Police Chief James Lane

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Norton Police Chief James Lane is in “stable condition” after he was shot Friday, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp.

The shooting happened near the Norton Walmart.

“City officials can confirm that Norton City Police Chief James Lane was involved in a shooting today in the City of Norton and suffered gunshot wounds,” Slemp said in a statement. “He is in stable condition. On behalf of Mayor Joseph Fawbush, the City Council, the city employees, and our entire community, I respectfully ask that you join me in prayer for Chief Lane and his family.”

Slemp said there have been no arrests yet but there is no threat to the public.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene and Virginia State Police is leading the investigation.

