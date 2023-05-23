FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax County authorities managed to rescue a family of ducklings that found themselves in a perilous situation on Interstate 66.

According to authorities, the rescue took place earlier this week when authorities were called to I-66 for an unexpected traffic obstacle.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were the first to arrive at the scene but were assisted by Virginia State Police and the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

Authorities worked together to bring traffic to a stop and ensure the daring little ducks made their way out of the roadway safely. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

Fairfax County authorities managed to rescue a family of ducklings that found themselves in a perilous situation on Interstate 66. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

Authorities worked together to bring traffic to a stop and ensure the daring little ducks made their way out of the roadway safely.