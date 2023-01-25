ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – According to the Roanoke Police Department a man was injured during an officer-involved shooting that occurred at Lee Hy Manor Apartments on the morning of January 25th.

What is known at this time is that around 7:15 am Wednesday morning, 911 dispatchers received a report of a group of individuals acting disorderly and trespassing on the 3700 block of Stratford Park Dr. On the scene, an officer attempted to de-escalate the situation when he was allegedly confronted by a man with a knife.

Police say these attempts to de-escalate were unsuccessful, and the situation continued to escalate, forcing the officer to open fire on the man. There are no reported injuries to the officer involved, but the suspect did receive non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident has been captured on body cam and the New York State Police will be investigating further.