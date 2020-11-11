Officer discharged weapon during shots fired response in Richmond, police say

Officer involved has been placed on administrative leave

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department says an officer discharged their weapon during a response to a shots fired call Tuesday night.

No one was hurt.

According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Creighton Road around 9 p.m. There, officers approached a group and “engaged in a foot pursuit.”

Sometime during the incident, an officer discharged their service weapon.

8News has learned the officer will be placed on administrative leave.

A male suspect in custody, police added.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith, Major Crimes and Internal Affairs are on scene and investigating.

8News is at the scene and working to learn more. Stay with us for updates to this developing story.