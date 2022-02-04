Officer charged in shooting of Norfolk man on I-64 in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of a Norfolk man last November, Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor confirmed to 8News on Friday.

Timothy Grant Million III, identified as the officer who shot Tony Singleton after Singleton flipped his car on I-64, appeared in court on Friday, Feb. 4 for processing after he was indicted by a grand jury the day before.

Court records show the charge filed against Officer Timothy Million.

Taylor tells 8News that the grand jury, formed from 7 Henrico citizens appointed by a judge, unanimously voted to indict Million.

Million was released on a personal recognizance bond of $25,000, meaning he did not have to put any money up front to leave custody, but will forfeit $25,000 if he fails to appear at a later date.

As of Feb. 4, the indictment and other key documents in this case remain sealed by judicial order at the request of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.