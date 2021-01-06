All-clear issued after evacuation of Cannon office building on Capitol Hill; Rep. Luria tweeted about possible pipe bomb

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Rep. Elaine Luria, who represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, tweeted Wednesday afternoon that she had to evacuate her office in D.C. because of a reported pipe bomb outside.

“Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots.”

She followed up that initial tweet saying she doesn’t recognize our country today.

I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans. (2/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 6, 2021

According to The Associated Press, police told congressional staff members they should evacuate the Cannon House Office Building and the building that houses the Library of Congress.

The alert stated: “INTERNAL RELOCATION: The Cannon Building is executing internal relocation due to police activity. All other staff should remain inside their building until further guidance is received from USCP. If you are outside a building on Capitol Hill, follow the direction of law enforcement officers. If you are in the Cannon Building, take visitors, escape hoods, and Go Kits and report to the South tunnel connecting to the Longworth.”

Rep. Luria’s office is in the Cannon Building.

An all-clear was issued around 1:45 p.m., allowing re-entry.

The evacuations happened as thousands of people have descended on the U.S. Capitol as Congress is expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win. Videos posted online showed protesters fighting with U.S. Capitol Police officers as police fired pepper spray to keep them back.

