Off-duty Henrico police officer killed in hit-and-run, suspect still on the loose

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A hit-and-run accident on Greenwood Road killed one person Saturday morning, according to the Henrico County Police Department (HPD).

The department said officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at Greenwood and Winfrey Road just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 27. They said the pedestrian struck was a man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Henrico Police Crash Team said their preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect vehicle was traveling northwest on Greenwood Road when it struck the victim.

Henrico Police identified Donald L. Lambert, Jr., 33-year veteran of Henrico Police and former Captain of the Division’s Special Operations Group as the victim. Lambert was not on duty at the time of the incident.

“We are deeply saddened at the tragic and untimely loss of Capt. Lambert,” said Henrico County

Chief of Police, Eric English. “He was a selfless leader, mentor and friend who served our

community with pride and dedication for nearly 34 years. My thoughts and prayers are with his

family, colleagues and friends.”

Henrico Police worked with multiple law enforcement agencies from across Central Virginia to perform ground and air searches this afternoon.

The department said they do have a vehicle of interest nearby and are looking for the occupant(s).

Residents in the area may have seen and heard helicopters as well as support from officers on foot with K9 dogs.

HPD said although a police presence will remain in the area, they don’t think there is a threat to those in the community.

Greenwood Road will remain closed into the evening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3Tips app.