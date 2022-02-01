UPDATE: One person dies after plane conducting aerial surveying crashes near Danville

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: WFXR News has been able to confirm that one person has died in a plane crash that occurred earlier on Tuesday off Milton Highway in the Ringgold section of Pittsylvania County.

WFXR News’ Amanda Lee says authorities have said the plane that crashed was performing aerial surveying after it left Danville Regional Airport around 10 a.m.

Around 2:01 p.m., aircraft monitoring lost contact with the plane.

The pilot is reportedly the only person on board. That person has not yet been identified.

Authorities are awaiting approval from the NTSB and the FAA to remove the victim from the crash.

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – A small plane has reportedly crashed near Danville.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the crash took place Tuesday.

The plane was a Cessna 310.

WFXR News has a crew heading to the scene and will provide additional information as we receive it.