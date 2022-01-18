Northumberland authorities find body matching description of missing woman Ahrea’l Smith

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Northumberland County have found a body that matches the description of Ahrea’l Smith, a woman believed to have been abducted last week.

The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that an extensive search led to the discovery of a body on a property in Healthsville.

The body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office said charges will be sought in connection with the body that was found Tuesday.

“Please keep Ahreal’s family in your prayers as we move forward,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities and the community have been searching for Smith since she disappeared from the Claraville convenience store where she worked on Jan. 12. Surveillance video showed Smith taking trash outside, but she wasn’t seen again.

Her car was found running outside the store the following morning.

Lydia Smith, her older sister, has said Ahrea’l texted her about a strange person who was outside the store and made her feel uncomfortable.

Tyrone N. Samuel, 50, of Heathsville, Virginia was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with abduction in connection with the case.

Anyone with information in the case should contact the Northumberland County Sheriffs Office at 804-580-5221.