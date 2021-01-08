Northern Virginia gets a taste of gaming with ‘horse slots’

DUMFRIES, Va. (WAVY/AP) — For the first time, northern Virginia is getting in on the expansion of gambling that has been spreading throughout the state.

Rosie’s Gaming opened a facility Friday with 150 slot-type machines in Dumfries in southern Prince William County. The place also has simulcast horse racing, a restaurant, and a bar.

At the ribbon-cutting Friday, Rosie’s also donated $76,500 to five Virginia charities; the Boys and Girls Club of Dumfries, the Prince William County Foundation, Paws for Purple Hearts, Kappa Lambda Chi military fraternity, and the Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.

Aaron Gomes, chief operating officer of Colonial Downs Group, said, “It is very exciting to be opening our fifth Rosie’s in Virginia. The opening of this Rosie’s adds to our tremendous success in Virginia and enters us into Northern Virginia.”

“The Dumfries location builds on our commitment to create more than one thousand jobs and generate significant tax revenues across the Commonwealth by bringing together gaming enthusiasts and the community to experience an exciting and fun activity,” he continued.

Rosie’s in Dumfries will be open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. and then on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Officials with Colonial Downs say it will create more than 100 jobs in Dumfries and generate approximately $705,000 in annual tax revenue for the town, increasing annual revenue by approximately 20%.

For all practical purposes, the machines play like slot machines. Technically, though, the outcome of the wager is tied to the results of old horse races.

While the facility hopes to be a significant draw for the northern Virginia market, the vast majority of northern Virginians are closer to the massive MGM casino in Maryland.

“I am so pleased to be part of the expansion of gaming in Virginia. Our team is fully committed to delivering a fun experience and economic development to the Prince William community,” Rick Casagrande, general manager at the Dumfries location, said.