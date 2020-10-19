Northern Neck Ginger Ale, a Virginia classic, to be discontinued

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Stock up on Northern Neck Ginger Ale while you can!

Coca-Cola is discontinuing a number of beverages including, TaB, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, Coke Life and regional brands Delaware Punch and Northern Neck Ginger Ale.

The company said plans to streamline the company’s beverage lineup were underway well before the coronavirus outbreak. However, the pandemic caused leadership to move faster.

“We’re challenging ourselves to think differently about our brands to accelerate our transformation to a total beverage company,” Cath Coetzer, global head of innovation and marketing operations, The Coca-Cola Company said in a release.

Northern Neck Ginger Ale is made in Sandston, Virginia by Coca-Cola Consolidated, an independent bottling company for Coca-Cola. It was first concocted in Montross back in 1926 and became a cult classic in the commonwealth, with even a recent push in 2019 to name it the official soft drink of Virginia.

So far there’s no indication another company will pick up production of the brand, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

