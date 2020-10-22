Northam unveils coastal resilience blueprint to deal with effects of climate change

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has released the framework to an eventual comprehensive master plan to improve coastal resiliency.

Northam unveiled the Virginia Coastal Resilience Master Planning Framework on Thursday morning at the LaValette Avenue Kayak Launch and Fishing Pier in Norfolk. The city, along with other communities in Hampton Roads, are already dealing with the flooding effects of sinking lands and sea level rise.

Coastal Virginia as a whole has the highest rate of sea-level rise on the Atlantic coast, per the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, up more than 14 inches since 1930. In 2018 and 2019 alone, Virginia experienced nine major flooding events that led to about $1.6 billion in damage Northam’s office says.

The plan outlines “core principles” for Virginia’s first Coastal Resilience Master Plan, which is set to be complete by the end of 2021.

Northam calls the plan a “innovative, science-based approach” with a focus on cost-effective and natural solutions.

$ 500 M funding will come from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) October 22, 2020

“The pandemic has changed many aspects of our lives, but not the fact that our planet is warming, land is sinking, sea levels are rising, and extreme weather events are more frequent and more severe,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “The science is clear: climate change is threatening our way of life, and there is no time to waste. We must act quickly and decisively—and the Coastal Master Planning Framework will be our roadmap to resilience in coastal Virginia. This innovative, science-based approach uses cost-effective, nature-based, and equitable strategies to protect our people, our communities, our infrastructure, and our economy right now and for generations to come.”

These are the framework’s guiding principles:

Acknowledge climate change and its consequences, and base decision-making on the best

available science. Identify and address socioeconomic inequities and work to enhance equity through coastal

adaptation and protection efforts. Recognize the importance of protecting and enhancing green infrastructure like natural

coastal barriers and fish and wildlife habitat by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Utilize community and regional scale planning to the maximum extent possible, seeking

region-specific approaches tailored to the needs of individual communities. Understand fiscal realities and focus on the most cost-effective solutions for protection and

adaptation of our communities, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Northam’s office says funding will come via 45 percent of the revenue from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative carbon credit auctions, set to begin next spring, with $500 million expected to be raised over the next decade.

To read the full outline, click here.

