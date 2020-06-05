Northam to visit free COVID-19 testing event Friday in Chesapeake, get tested

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is set to attend a free COVID-19 testing event on Friday morning in Chesapeake, and get tested himself.

It’s being held at 700 Geneva Avenue in the Geneva Square area of Deep Creek from 10 am to 2 p.m.

The Urban League of Hampton Roads, The Virginia Office Of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Chesapeake Health Department and community leaders came together to organize the event.

Northam has emphasized these community testing events for underserved areas at his regular press briefings. He recently admitted he wasn’t getting regularly tested for COVID-19.

People who are symptom-free and those who don’t live in the Geneva Square community are also encouraged to attend. Up to 400 tests are available and results will be delivered confidentially in about 48 hours, Chesapeake health officials say.

Those who are tested will also receive food boxes, hand sanitizer, face masks and other items via partnerships with the Southeastern Virginia Food Bank, Chesapeake Office of Emergency Management, the Governor’s office and other organizations.

WAVY’s Andy Fox will be at the event. Look for more coverage coming up here online and on-air.

For more information on testing in Virginia, click here.