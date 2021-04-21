Northam to sign bill that legalizes possession of cannabis in Virginia starting July 1

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam listens as he prepares to speak to a group of volunteers to distribute supplies at health equity community event Tuesday May 12, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam is holding a ceremonial signing for the bill legalizing possession of recreational cannabis in Virginia.

Virginia is the first state in the South to do so. Simple possession will be legal come July 1 after Northam made amendments that pushed legalization up from the initial 2024 date, but sales still won’t be legal until 2024.

The changes, which allow for some growth of cannabis plants at home (four plants), passed in the House and the Senate, where Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) broke a 20-20 tie.

The bill signing is taking place Wednesday at 2 p.m. WAVY will stream it live.

