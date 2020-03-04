Northam to hold press conference on coronavirus Wednesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam is set to hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss Virginia’s preparations for COVID-19, the coronavirus.

It’ll be held at 10 a.m. in the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond. You can watch live above starting at 10.

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Virginia at this time, but a person in Wake County, North Carolina, recently tested positive for the virus, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

Last week, health departments and hospitals across Hampton Roads put plans in place to deal with any possible community outbreaks.