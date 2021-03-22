Northam to hold COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to address coronavirus restrictions during a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing will be made with the Virginia Emergency Support Team and start at 2 p.m. Tuesday. It will include updates on the state’s response to COVID-19 and the vaccination program.

Last week, Northam announced he would increase the number of people who can attend high school and college graduations this spring in Virginia.

The new guidelines cap outdoor graduations at 5,000 people or 30% of the venue’s capacity, whichever is less. Indoor events are capped at 500 people or 30% occupancy, whichever is less.

Social distancing and mask guidelines are still in effect.

Northam’s press conference this week is expected to include an update on other coronavirus restrictions for the month of April.

As far as weddings, Northam said on March 9 that — at that time — it still wasn’t safe to expand weddings past their current 25-person capacity, however, that could be lifted if Virginia’s coronavirus metrics continued to dip down.