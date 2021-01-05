Northam to hold coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, first in nearly a month

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol Wednesday April 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam gave an update on his COVID-19 plans. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will hold his first coronavirus briefing in nearly a month on Wednesday afternoon.

Other governors such as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper have held multiple briefings since Northam last spoke on Dec. 10.

It’s unclear what Northam will announce at the 2 p.m. briefing, but Virginia has been breaking its own records for coronavirus metrics, with nearly 3,000 people hospitalized currently statewide with COVID-19.

Those high numbers have led to many school districts switching to all-virtual learning, though some are working to get back to some in-person instruction.

Northam has mostly held back on major restrictions despite the rising numbers, with restaurants still open for indoor dining and gyms still open. He did announce a “modified stay-at-home” order that is in place midnight to 5 a.m. every day and a limit on gatherings from 10 to 25 (that excludes churches, workplaces and schools). Businesses must all stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m.

Those orders are expected to continue through January, but could be extended.

WAVY will carry the 2 p.m. press conference live on-air, online and on Facebook.