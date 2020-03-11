RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam will give updates and talk about ongoing state efforts to respond to the coronavirus on Wednesday morning.
There are 8 “presumptive positive” cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That includes a couple in Virginia Beach.
Two people in Chesapeake are also being tested for coronavirus. State officials said the patients are at the state-run Southeastern Virginia Training Center. That’s an intermediate care facility on Steppingstone Square, near South Military Highway. It provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The facility said no other individuals or staff have symptoms, but the staff is wearing masks “out of precaution” until the results come back.
The Governor’s news conference is set to start at 10 A.M. in Richmond.
WAVY.com will live stream the conference.
You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.
Latest posts:
- At least 1,000 coronavirus cases now in US; 3 TSA workers test positive in California
- Northam to give coronavirus updates Wednesday morning
- One person injured, dog dies in Norfolk house fire Tuesday
- Multiple area teams advance to high school basketball state finals
- Portsmouth Police K9 dies after years as a narcotics detection dog