Northam, Spectrum to host event on high-speed internet expansion throughout Virginia’s Eastern Shore

VIRGINIA (WAVY) – Governor Ralph Northam and Spectrum are set to host an event this week that highlights the expansion of high-speed broadband internet along Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The event will take place Thursday, Nov. 12, in Onancock, Virginia. Spectrum will join Northam in discussing the broadband expansion project that extends to residential customers and businesses in the Accomack and Northampton County areas.

Additional guests in attendance include U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, State Sen. Lynwood Lewis, State Delegate Robert Bloxom, Virginia Chief Broadband Advisor Evan Feinman, and Onancock Mayor Fletcher Fosque.

With the $20 million investment by Charter Communications in infrastructure and technology, phase 1 of the project is already complete, with services already available to nearly 7,000 homes. The entire project is expected to be finished during the first quarter of 2021 allowing service to more than 17,500 local homes and businesses, according to a statement released Wednesday.

“The ongoing public health emergency has starkly illustrated the necessity of broadband – and the broadband gap that too many Virginians face,” said Sen. Mark Warner. “I’m pleased to see Charter expand its service on the Eastern Shore and encourage ISPs to redouble their efforts expand service to unserved and underserved Virginians during this trying time.”

Over the last two years Spectrum has extended its network to more than 1.5 million unserved or underserved homes and businesses, about a third of that in rural areas. And from 2015-2019, Spectrum invested nearly $40 billion in infrastructure and technology to expand the reach of its network.

“We are focused on providing the best broadband internet, TV, mobile and voice services to the Accomack and Northampton County areas,” said Shannon Atkinson, Spectrum Regional Vice President, Field Operations. “We are now delivering superior connectivity services to local residents and businesses, at highly competitive prices and backed by an organization committed to craftsmanship and service.”

